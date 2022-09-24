Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana CMCH physiotherapy student dies by suicide

Ludhiana CMCH physiotherapy student dies by suicide

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 01:09 AM IST

Ludhiana police said the CMCH student was under mental depression over studies. The police found a suicide note in which she mentioned that she was not doing well in studies and was ending her life

A final-year student of physiotherapy at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Friday at her paying guest accommodation at Isa Nagri locality of the city.
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: A final-year student of physiotherapy at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Friday at her paying guest accommodation at Isa Nagri locality of the city.

Police said she was under mental depression over studies. The police found a suicide note in which she mentioned that she was not doing well in studies and was ending her life.

The division number 3 police have sent the body to civil hospital for post-mortem. The police also informed her parents who live in Hoshiarpur.

Station house officer Sukhdev Brar said that the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Her friends were the first to witness her body hanging from the ceiling fan when they went to see her on Friday. They immediately informed the police. It is suspected that she had hanged herself on Thursday night, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP