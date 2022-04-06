Ludhiana | College teachers term enrolment drive a futile exercise
While the state education department is counting on college teachers to increase enrolment in the upcoming academic year, the latter are not too pleased with the assignment.
The teachers have been asked by the education department to tour schools in the district to encourage Class-12 students to apply at their respective colleges, but they say it is a futile exercise. According to sources, even prominent colleges have been asked to enroll at least 2,400 applicants in each course through school visits.
Teachers say that due to this task, they are struggling to make time even for lectures.
“Each teacher in my college has been directed to get at least 40 students from schools. Teachers are visiting faraway places to encourage students to get enrolled with us. Moreover, at a few private schools, we are made to feel unwelcome as the authorities there feel it is a waste of their time, especially when students are busy preparing for Class 12 boards,” said a government college teacher.
A professor from another government college said, “Earlier, we were caught up with election duties and vaccination drives, now there is the enrolment drive. We sometimes have to skip our lectures to visit these schools. Moreover, Class-12 students don’t come to schools daily as their boards are nearing.”
Moreover, teachers say, the timings of colleges have been increased due to the enrolment drive. According to a teacher, college timings till December were 9am to 2 pm, but now it has been extended to 9am-3:40 pm.
Teachers have been asked to get registration forms filled by probable students even before their Class 12 final exams.
According to college teachers, this is sheer wastage of energy, time and resources as only those who would match the cut-off criteria of the colleges would get admission and rest of the students, despite showing interest would not get through.
“The exercise should have been assigned to newly opened colleges or less popular institutes. Most colleges here, including the government colleges, don’t need any publicity. This marketing attempt will only leave a negative impression on parents’ mind,” said a teacher.
Meanwhile, some teachers in government colleges are also worried that the classrooms may not be able to accommodate all these students.
“Of a total 150 teachers working here, there are only 18 teachers who are regular and they also remain busy in non-academic tasks. The bureaucrats are trying to project high enrolment in Punjab, but colleges in the state rank low in performance index in the country,” a teacher at a government college stated.
The teachers in SCD College on Wednesday requested Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi to help them get rid of the exercise, citing that the college already has a high strength. The MLA, according to the teachers, has assured to take up the matter with the concerned ministry.
-
Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over ‘illegal conversion’ of LIG flats into commercial units
Alleging illegal conversion of LIG flats into commercial shops in Dugri phase-2 and failure of authorities in providing information regarding allotment of 14 LIG flats in the area, members of Samaj Sewa Society staged a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Ferozepur road, on Wednesday. Accusing GLADA officials of corruption, the protesters said the officials are not even providing information about the 14 LIG flats under Right to Information.
-
Ban on construction at night put on hold till May 31
Mumbai At the review meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of the ban on construction works after 10 pm, imposed by the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal requested the state government to put such restrictions on hold as it was affecting the disposal of debris from the sites. Mumbai has 450 sites where the debris is generated due to the ongoing infrastructure projects.
-
MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff
Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday. The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.
-
UNESCO school report: 60% schools in Maharashtra have access to ICT, 14% vacant posts for teachers
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's State of Education Report (SOER) 2021 highlights that nearly 60% of schools in Maharashtra were equipped with Information and Communications Technology. According to the report, the state has just 3% of schools with a single teacher, but 91% of these are situated in rural areas. Vacancy in teaching posts stands at 14% in Maharashtra (nearly 33% of this requirement being in rural areas), states the report.
-
FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA’s 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, hosted the first-ever edition of the two- day ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday. The expo aims to showcase latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. On the first day,over 50 leading component suppliers displayed their latest products and technologies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics