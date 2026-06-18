Ludhiana: Commuters face trouble as‘Illegal’ banners continue to deface public infra, signboards

Despite directions from the district administration to curb the defacement of public property illegal banners, posters and advertisements continue to cover signboards and other public infrastructure across the city.

Illegal hoarding near Mata Rani Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

At several prominent locations including Mata Rani Chowk, Ferozepur Road and Chandigarh Road large directional signboards meant to help commuters navigate the city have been completely covered by huge banners.

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The situation continued despite the directions issued by the administration in December 2025 for strict enforcement of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the removal of unauthorised banners and posters from public property.

These boards are installed to guide commuters towards different localities and important destinations but their visibility has been reduced due to the unauthorised advertisements.

Anmol Gupta, a resident of Model Gram, said that the issue is not limited to signboards.

“Posters and banners can be seen pasted on electricity poles, walls, public buildings and other structures in many parts of the city, making it look cluttered and poorly maintained.” He mentioned that covering directional signboards creates inconvenience for those unfamiliar with the city. Hidden directions can make it difficult for motorists to locate routes and destinations and it is defeating the purpose for which the signboards were installed.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar concerns have also been witnessed at several bus shelters where banners have been placed reducing the visibility of information meant for commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar concerns have also been witnessed at several bus shelters where banners have been placed reducing the visibility of information meant for commuters. {{/usCountry}}

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Aamrjit Singh of Sarabha Nagar said that the growing defacement not only affects public convenience but also damages the city image. They said that while considerable efforts are made to improve the city, illegal advertisements continue to undermine those efforts and create visual clutter across public spaces.

When contacted the zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said that the civic body removes such banners regularly or whenever they come to their notice. He added that the banners covering directional signboards would be looked into and necessary action would be taken to get them removed.