Ludhiana: Commuters relieved as Hero Bakery intersection reopens after six months

After six months of closure, one of the major intersections of the city has finally been reopened to the public. The road connecting Pakhowal Road’s Hero Bakery Chowk to Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar is now accessible to commuters, as confirmed by the traffic police.

The road connecting Pakhowal Road’s Hero Bakery Chowk to Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana is now accessible to commuters. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The stretch was closed due to the ongoing construction of a railway over bridge (ROB) and a railway under bridge (RUB) on the Pakhowal railway line. As a consequence, commuters were compelled to choose alternative routes, leading to traffic jams in the surrounding areas.

It is worth noting that the RUB and ROB project, originally scheduled to complete by September 2021, has already missed multiple deadlines, causing inconvenience to the residents of neighbouring areas.

Notably, the construction work for the RUB underpass, located below the Pakhowal railway line, is almost complete and going to open in a few days. The municipal authorities are now planning to install lights at the underpass to ensure proper illumination.

Moreover, a drainage system is constructed to prevent water accumulation at the underpass during the rainy season. The underpass is expected to be fully operational by August 15, which will restore direct connectivity from Hero Bakery Chowk to Pakhowal Road, bringing significant relief to the public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said, “The road in front of Convent School, which was closed, has now been opened. The RUB which was also under construction will be opened soon for the public as almost all the work is completed”.