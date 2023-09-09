Ludhiana: Concrete lining work begins at Khanna canal

Following the demand of the farmers of Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna and Ludhiana, the water resources department initiated work to pave the Khanna distributary canal with concrete lining at a cost of ₹82.65 crore.

Water resources minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the 97.48 km long Khanna distributary, originating from Samrala Major of Bhakra main line, covers an area of 72,202 acres and has a capacity of 175 cusecs of water. There is a plan to increase its capacity to 251.34 cusecs.

Meet Hayer further said the concretisation of the canal will solve the problems of non availability of water and increase the area under canal irrigation by decreasing water wastage.

This distributary system connects several villages of district Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana to Sangatpura Minor, Kotla Minor, Bardhal Minor, Lalheri Minor, Birkishan Minor and Naraingarh Minor to provide irrigation. This distributary system is very old and is not taking water as per its capacity.

Water Resources Minister said that the demands of the farmers of these constituencies were taken into consideration by MLA from Bassi Pathana Rupinder Singh Happy, MLA from Khanna Tarunpreet Singh Saund, and MLA from Samrala Jagtar Singh Dayalpura, based on which the department has taken this decision so that farmers of these constituencies can get maximum irrigation facilities.

Meet Hayer further said that with the approval given by the department, there are plans to pave this entire system with concrete lining in a length of about 97.48 km so that water does not go waste and full water can reach above the rest of the system and tails and the area under canal irrigation can increase. This scheme will benefit the villages of all the three constituencies.

