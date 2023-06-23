Ludhiana: Cong sarpanch’s son held for putting beacon, MLA tag on car

The son of a Congress sarpanch from Baba Deep Singh Nagar landed in police net for putting a beacon and an MLA tag on his car.

An FIR under sections 419 , 420 , 170 , 171 , 188 of the IPC has been lodged against Harpreet at Sadar police station. (iStock)

The police have booked him for cheating and impersonation.

The police removed the sticker, beacon, and flag of the Congress party from the vehicle. The accused claimed that he had installed the beacon tag just for show off.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, 27, who is a scrap dealer.

His father Lal Singh is a Congress sarpanch from Baba Deep Singh Nagar. The accused was arrested from a checkpoint established by Marado police post near Gill village.

ASI Satwant Singh from Marado police post said that during checking, they noticed a car with a beacon installed on it. The police stopped the vehicle for checking.

The ASI said that the found an MLA tag pasted on the windscreen of the vehicle and a Congress party’s flag on it. When questioned, the accused claimed himself a senior Congress leader. When checked, the police found that he was not the party member, but his father is a Congress sarpanch. He had installed the beacon, tag and flag without any authority.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Suhail Qasim Mir said that the accused claimed that he had put the beacon and MLA tag for a show off and to cross from checkpoints without checking. His role of any kind of fraudulent activity in the name of MLA has not been found yet. Police is investigating the case to ascertain if he indulged in any kind of illegal activity.

An FIR under sections 419 (cheating for personation), 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing grab or carrying token uses y public servant with fraudulent intent), 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been lodged against Harpreet at Sadar police station.

