Ludhiana Congress holds protest over law and order under AAP rule

The local Congress leaders, led by former MLA and the party's district president Sanjay Talwar, organised protests across the city on Tuesday, hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over law-and-order situation under the current government. (HT File)

The Congress leaders highlighted what they said were ‘escalating incidents of crime, including robberies and murders, which created a climate of fear across Punjab.’

They alleged that due to lax policing and law enforcement, criminal activities, especially those linked to gangsters, had increased, putting public safety at risk. They cited frequent cases of robbery, threats to business owners and incidents of extortion that they said have become common across towns and villages.

Talwar criticised the state government and police for ‘inaction’, accusing them of being passive spectators as crime rates continue to soar. A memorandum detailing the concerns was submitted to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) concerned.

Talwar highlighted what he said was the ‘need for stronger action’ from the police and government to curb the surge in crime and ensure public safety. He emphasised that the people were living in ‘constant fear’ and urged authorities to take immediate steps to improve law-and-order situation.

Former councilors, ward in-charges and workers took part in the protests.