Ludhiana: Consumer forum asks PSPCL to pay 50k relief to 62-year-old over voltage fluctuations

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has ordered the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to pay composite costs and compensation of ₹50,000 to an elderly man over voltage fluctuations that lasted around a year. PSPCL contended it was not at fault as fluctuations were caused by high voltage from BBMB’s Jamalpur sub-station. (HT File)

The PSPCL has been directed to pay the compensation to Rajesh Kumar Garg, a 62-year-old resident of Bhamian Khurd, for the mental agony and harassment caused by the voltage fluctuations.

The commission observed that despite multiple complaints filed over 10 months, PSPCL failed to address the issue.

In a complaint filed on March 24, 2022, Garg alleged his domestic electric connection saw voltage fluctuations, starting January 2021. He said these fluctuations caused severe damage to electrical appliances at his house, including his refrigerator. He said he had to bear repair costs of ₹16,900 for the refrigerator.

Garg said he lodged more than 11 complaints with PSPCL over 10 months through emails, visits and the mobile application, but no effective action was taken.

He added that despite the installation of a new transformer in the locality in February 2021, the issue persisted. The situation was only resolved in December 2021, after the complainant approached the sub-divisional officer (SDO) and assistant executive engineer of PSPCL’s Focal Point division with a letter on October 29, 2021.

However, the complainant claimed the prolonged high voltages had caused considerable financial losses to him by that time. He filed a case seeking ₹4.16 lakh compensation from PSPCL for deficient service.

In response, the opposite parties argued that the complaint was invalid due to the non-inclusion of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Jamalpur, which they claim is a necessary party in the case.

They denied any deficiency on their part, claiming that high voltage issues were caused by increased voltage at the BBMB Jamalpur sub-station. They contended that the problem was resolved after communicating it BBMB. Therefore, they said the complainant was not entitled to compensation as there was no fault on their part.

However, the commission dismissed this argument, stating that Garg had no direct contractual relationship with the BBMB and thus, was not obligated to name them in the complaint.

The commission, led by president Sanjeev Batra and with Monika Bhagat as member, found PSPCL to be negligent in their handling of the complaint, noting that the issue could have been resolved much earlier if they had taken timely action.

The commission also rejected PSPCL’s defense that the voltage fluctuations were within permissible limits, citing specific evidence provided by the complainant, including repair bills and photographs showing the fluctuations.

The forum added that failure to comply with the order within 30 days will result in an 8% annual interest on the compensation from the date of the complaint’s filing.