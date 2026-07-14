Ludhiana: Consumers throng PSPCL offices over ‘inflated’ power bills

Long queues of consumers were seen outside Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) subdivision offices across Ludhiana on Monday as residents sought clarification over inflated electricity bills. Officials attributed the rush to provisional N-code bills issued after the recent outsourced meter readers’ strike, saying the amounts would be adjusted automatically once the normal meter reading cycle resumes. Consumers seek clarification over average bills issued during strike of contract staff. Utility says amounts will be adjusted after regular readings resume. (HT Photo)

Officials said the Agar Nagar subdivision witnessed the highest consumer footfall, while similar scenes were reported at almost all other subdivision offices in the city. sAccording to PSPCL, 1,18,286 electricity bills were generated during the latest billing cycle across the central zone, of which 61,598 exceeded ₹5,000, prompting many consumers to fear they had been overcharged.

The confusion surfaced after 315 outsourced meter readers resumed work on July 8, ending a 23-day strike that had begun on June 15. The agitation had disrupted meter reading across the central zone, forcing the utility to issue N-code bills wherever fresh meter readings could not be recorded.

PSPCL officials said N-code bills are provisional bills generated when actual meter readings are unavailable.

In such cases, the bill is calculated on the basis of the consumer’s electricity consumption during the corresponding month of the previous year. Once regular meter readings resume, the billing system automatically adjusts any difference between the provisional bill and the consumer’s actual electricity consumption. The rush has come at a time when the power utility is grappling with a manpower shortage. Besides several vacant posts, many employees have been deputed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Census-related work and other government assignments, leaving limited staff to handle routine consumer services and a growing number of billing-related grievances.

Chief engineer, PSPCL central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans appealed to consumers not to panic over inflated bills. “Consumers should visit their respective subdivision office only if the bill is 20 to 30% higher than their normal bill or if they notice any genuine discrepancy. N-code bills are provisional and the difference is adjusted automatically once regular meter readings resume,” he said.

Seema Devi said, “I thought there was some mistake because the bill was much higher than what we normally receive. I came to the subdivision office to get it checked.”

At the Model Town subdivision, Rahul Malhotra said officials had explained that the bills would be adjusted once the normal billing cycle resumed.

Officials said billing-related complaints were being examined on a case-to-case basis and corrections would be made wherever discrepancies were found.