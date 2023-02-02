Ludhiana: Contractual roadways employees hold protest, demand regularisation

: Contractual employees of Punbus, PRTC and Punjab Roadways held a state-vide protest at gates of Punjab Roadways bus depots on Thursday demanding regularisation. The union also alleged that due to free service the burden on roadways has increased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Members of the contract union alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party led Punjab government is pressing the unions protesting against the policies of the government.

The union alleged that Punjab government is not fulfilling their demands agreed in a meeting on December 19 last year. The demands included regularisation of contract workers and salary hike.

Ludhiana depot president Satnam Singh said, “Government is not fulfilling the demands, including creating a policy to secure the jobs of contractual employees, reinstate the dismissed employees, and implement the salary hike.”

“ In a meeting on December 19 the chief secretary asked the department to increase salaries within a month and to take action on illegal recruitment evidence within the same time frame. However, after a month has passed, the demands of the transport department’s contractual employees remain unresolved,” added Satnam Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the union chairman Sukhdev Singh Chunni, said, “The Punjab government aims to offer free travel to its citizens, but the transportation department is facing financial difficulties. Due to the loss caused by the free travel service, the government is unable to pay its dues to the roadways, resulting in the petrol pump owners halting their diesel supply. Many buses are now parked in depots, waiting for repairs, and the free travel program for female passengers is also affected.”