Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Contractual staff to protest over unpaid salaries on December 2

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The protest by the contractual workers of Ludhiana’s civil hospital is being organised under the banner of the ‘User Charges Employees Struggle Committee’

Contractual workers of the civil hospital have announced a “semi-nude” protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office here on December 2 to protest non-payment of salaries for the past two months. Contractual workers and also those hired under the ‘user charges’ category have been repeatedly petitioning higher authorities to revise their 4,500- 6,500 salaries to at least the minimum wage set by the deputy commissioner.

The contractual workers of Ludhiana’s civil hospital are calling for immediate action to release their pending salaries and address their longstanding demands for better working conditions. (HT Photo)
The contractual workers of Ludhiana’s civil hospital are calling for immediate action to release their pending salaries and address their longstanding demands for better working conditions. (HT Photo)

They have sent memorandums to higher officials of the department and also the health minister. The protest is being organised under the banner of the ‘User Charges Employees Struggle Committee’. The workers are calling for immediate action to release their pending salaries and address their longstanding demands for better working conditions.

“The delay in our wages has pushed us into extreme hardship,” said Raj Kumar, a representative of the struggle committee. “With such meager salaries, survival is already challenging. The non-payment has further worsened our situation. We are resorting to this form of protest to make our voices heard,” he said.

These workers say they are responsible for essential services at the hospital, but “neglected” by the administration. Despite raising concerns multiple times, no concrete action has been taken to resolve the issue. The workers argue that lack of timely payments not only affect their personal lives but also hinders their ability to perform their duties effectively, ultimately impacting the hospital’s functioning.

The semi-nude protest aims to draw public and administration’s attention to their plight. The User Charges Employees Struggle Committee has stated that if their demands are not addressed promptly, they will intensify their protest.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On