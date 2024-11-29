Ludhiana: Contractual staff to protest over unpaid salaries on December 2

Contractual workers of the civil hospital have announced a “semi-nude” protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office here on December 2 to protest non-payment of salaries for the past two months. Contractual workers and also those hired under the ‘user charges’ category have been repeatedly petitioning higher authorities to revise their ₹4,500- ₹6,500 salaries to at least the minimum wage set by the deputy commissioner. The contractual workers of Ludhiana’s civil hospital are calling for immediate action to release their pending salaries and address their longstanding demands for better working conditions. (HT Photo)

They have sent memorandums to higher officials of the department and also the health minister. The protest is being organised under the banner of the ‘User Charges Employees Struggle Committee’. The workers are calling for immediate action to release their pending salaries and address their longstanding demands for better working conditions.

“The delay in our wages has pushed us into extreme hardship,” said Raj Kumar, a representative of the struggle committee. “With such meager salaries, survival is already challenging. The non-payment has further worsened our situation. We are resorting to this form of protest to make our voices heard,” he said.

These workers say they are responsible for essential services at the hospital, but “neglected” by the administration. Despite raising concerns multiple times, no concrete action has been taken to resolve the issue. The workers argue that lack of timely payments not only affect their personal lives but also hinders their ability to perform their duties effectively, ultimately impacting the hospital’s functioning.

The semi-nude protest aims to draw public and administration’s attention to their plight. The User Charges Employees Struggle Committee has stated that if their demands are not addressed promptly, they will intensify their protest.