Ludhiana cops crack the whip on drug peddling proclaimed offenders

The city police have registered 18 cases and booked 19 people, including a woman, who were facing drug peddling charges and had been declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The cases were registered following the orders of the newly appointed commissioner of police Naunihal Singh, who has ordered the cops to keep a tab on criminals.

One of the accused, Madan Lal of Amritsar, was booked nearly 22 years after he was declared a proclaimed offender by the local court in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

Similarly, Abdul Khalid, a Doraha resident, was also booked 229A of the IPC. The section reads: Failure by person released on bail or bond to appear in Court. “Whoever, having been charged with an offence and released on bail or on bond without sureties, fails without sufficient cause (the burden of proving which shall lie upon him), to appear in Court in accordance with the terms of the bail or bond, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.”

The Dugri police registered a case against Suraj Sahni who was declared a proclaimed offender in a drug peddling case by the court of additional session judge Jasvir Singh Kang in January 2018. Similarly, Ajay Kumar of Bihar, who was declared a proclaimed offender in 2006 was booked for the offence.

The PAU police has booked Sanjay Yadav of Haibowal Kalan, who was facing drug peddling charges, and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2019.

Similarly, Nand Kishore of Haibowal, Abhay Sharma of Sham Nagar, Arjun Kumar of shame Uttar Pradesh, Khushi Ram of Mangolpuri Delhi, Dilbag Singh of Madhya Pradesh, Neeraj Paswan of Bihar, Manoj Kumar of Ludhiana, Gyan Chand of Rajasthan, Davinder Kumar of Bihar and Harpal Singh Madhya Pradesh, Asha Rani of Ludhiana, Niranjan Yadav Jharkhand, Mohd Ismile an Roshan Kumar of Bihar, who are all facing drug peddling charges were booked.

After the registration of case raids will be carried out to nab them.