Ludhiana: Councillor alleges irregularities in vending zone relocation

Congress councillor from Ward 94, Bhupinder Kaur, has written to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, accusing the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) of misusing public funds in shifting a vending zone project from the West constituency to the North constituency. In her complaint, Kaur alleged that a ₹ 1.2-crore Smart City project sanctioned for Zone D was moved to Zone A without due approval. (HT Photo)

In her complaint, Kaur alleged that a ₹1.2-crore Smart City project sanctioned for Zone D was moved to Zone A without due approval. She said work orders for the vending zone were issued on September 21, 2022, but the location was later changed in violation of rules.

According to Kaur, the new site is unnecessary as a vegetable market already exists nearby. She claimed the relocation was done to benefit an acquaintance allegedly planning to set up an illegal slaughterhouse, and that the project is being built on a prohibited green belt.

“This is a clear misuse of Smart City funds. Public money is being spent on an unnecessary project at an unsuitable location, all for personal gain,” she stated, urging the ministry to stop construction and order an impartial inquiry.

MC officials rejected the allegations, saying the project was relocated to provide more space for vendors and reduce congestion. “The change was made in the interest of public convenience, and there is nothing unlawful about it,” said Shamlal Gupta, superintending engineer of the MC.