Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Councillor alleges irregularities in vending zone relocation

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 04:18 am IST

MC officials rejected the allegations, saying the project was relocated to provide more space for vendors and reduce congestion

Congress councillor from Ward 94, Bhupinder Kaur, has written to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, accusing the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) of misusing public funds in shifting a vending zone project from the West constituency to the North constituency.

In her complaint, Kaur alleged that a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2-crore Smart City project sanctioned for Zone D was moved to Zone A without due approval. (HT Photo)
In her complaint, Kaur alleged that a 1.2-crore Smart City project sanctioned for Zone D was moved to Zone A without due approval. (HT Photo)

In her complaint, Kaur alleged that a 1.2-crore Smart City project sanctioned for Zone D was moved to Zone A without due approval. She said work orders for the vending zone were issued on September 21, 2022, but the location was later changed in violation of rules.

According to Kaur, the new site is unnecessary as a vegetable market already exists nearby. She claimed the relocation was done to benefit an acquaintance allegedly planning to set up an illegal slaughterhouse, and that the project is being built on a prohibited green belt.

“This is a clear misuse of Smart City funds. Public money is being spent on an unnecessary project at an unsuitable location, all for personal gain,” she stated, urging the ministry to stop construction and order an impartial inquiry.

MC officials rejected the allegations, saying the project was relocated to provide more space for vendors and reduce congestion. “The change was made in the interest of public convenience, and there is nothing unlawful about it,” said Shamlal Gupta, superintending engineer of the MC.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Councillor alleges irregularities in vending zone relocation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On