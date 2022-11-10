Ludhiana: Councillors raise concern over slow pace of devp works, write to mayor

With the municipal elections ahead and development works still pending in the city, Congress councillors from Ludhiana East constituency slammed the municipal authorities for not conducting zonal meetings of councillors every month, as directed by the municipal corporation (MC) General House in the past.

Six councillors on Wednesday wrote to mayor Balkar Sandhu and demanded that monthly meetings should be conducted by zonal commissioners to resolve the issues being faced at the ground-level.

Councillor (ward number 15) Kanchan Malhotra said a number of projects had been left midway by the contractors and residents were irked of the dug-up streets. “The authorities are not floating tenders for taking up new development works, including construction of roads etc. All these issues have to be taken up with the zonal commissioners to streamline work, but the authorities are not conducting meetings despite directions issued by the MC General House,” he said.

Similarly, councillor (ward number 23) Sandeep Kumari said streetlights had still not been installed at the missing points. “Also, the development works are moving at snail’s pace which is a major concern for residents. Zonal commissioners should conduct regular meetings with the authorities to resolve issues at the earliest,” Kumari said.

Despite attempts were made to reach mayor Balkar Sandhu, he was not available for comments.