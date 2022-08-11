Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana couple held for stealing 3 lakh from NRI landlord

Published on Aug 11, 2022
The complainant, an NRI living in Ludhiana, said the accused would accompany him to the ATM vestibule to help him operate the machine and stole his card and withdrew around 3 lakh
Police arrested a Ludhiana couple for stealing 3 lakh from their NRI landlord. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Tuesday arrested a husband-wife duo for allegedly stealing 3 lakh from the account of their landlord, who is a non-resident Indian (NRI) using his ATM card.

The accused, Amrinderpal Singh and Manmeet Kaur hail from Moga, and the former had earlier been booked for allegedly abducting Kaur from her house and living in a rented accommodation owned by Jarnail Ram of New Chandar Nagar, Salem Tabri, — who returned from Mascot, Australia, in 2020 runs a grocery store from within his house.

Jarnail Ram, in his complaint, said the accused would accompany him to the ATM vestibule to help him operate the machine owing to his weak sight. He accused Singh of stealing the ATM card and withdrawing around 3 lakh over multiple transactions after allegedly catching him doing so on one occasion.

Following his complaint, police arrested the duo after recovering the ATM card from their possession.

Sub-inspector Harmesh Singh said, “The accused who had told the complainant that they were into sales, were like a family to the latter. They won his trust and even used to dine together and used to help Jarnail with his household chores.”

“After Jarnail received numerous messages on his mobile phone pertaining to deduction of balance after each transaction by the accused, he discussed the issue with his family. After suspecting foul play, he kept vigil on the accused and they were finally caught red handed,” the sub-inspector added.

The accused have been booked under sections 380 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Salem Tabri police station.

