Ludhiana couple held for stealing ₹3 lakh from NRI landlord
Police on Tuesday arrested a husband-wife duo for allegedly stealing ₹3 lakh from the account of their landlord, who is a non-resident Indian (NRI) using his ATM card.
The accused, Amrinderpal Singh and Manmeet Kaur hail from Moga, and the former had earlier been booked for allegedly abducting Kaur from her house and living in a rented accommodation owned by Jarnail Ram of New Chandar Nagar, Salem Tabri, — who returned from Mascot, Australia, in 2020 runs a grocery store from within his house.
Jarnail Ram, in his complaint, said the accused would accompany him to the ATM vestibule to help him operate the machine owing to his weak sight. He accused Singh of stealing the ATM card and withdrawing around ₹3 lakh over multiple transactions after allegedly catching him doing so on one occasion.
Following his complaint, police arrested the duo after recovering the ATM card from their possession.
Sub-inspector Harmesh Singh said, “The accused who had told the complainant that they were into sales, were like a family to the latter. They won his trust and even used to dine together and used to help Jarnail with his household chores.”
“After Jarnail received numerous messages on his mobile phone pertaining to deduction of balance after each transaction by the accused, he discussed the issue with his family. After suspecting foul play, he kept vigil on the accused and they were finally caught red handed,” the sub-inspector added.
The accused have been booked under sections 380 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Salem Tabri police station.
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
