Ludhiana court awards man life imprisonment for raping six-year-old

A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of rape of a six-year-old girl.

The man, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Ludhiana, was awarded the sentence in the case that was registered on September 14, 2019, at the Jamalpur police station.

As per the prosecution, the girl was found missing and was last seen with the accused, who kidnapped her from outside her residence. After the family members launched a search for her, she was found in the bushes in a deserted area and was bleeding.

Eyewitnesses also told the police that the girl was last seen with the accused. Strong circumstantial evidence led to the conviction in court.

Man held with firearms produced before court

Ludhiana A 25-year-old man arrested by the Government Railway Police during a general checking near platform 2/3 of the railway station on Thursday for possessing a .32 countrymade revolver and seven live cartridges was produced before a local court on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rajkamal of Palamu, Jharkhand. Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, CIA, in-charge, GRP, said, “It has been found that the accused brought the revolver from his village in Jharkhand. We are trying to ascertain the motive of the accused and checking if he has any criminal background.”

Two held for animal cruelty

Ludhiana Haibowal police on Friday arrested two accused for animal cruelty after a pig died while transporting the animals from Rajasthan to Ludhiana. According to the police, the accused had overloaded the vehicle with pigs. The complainant, Mani Singh, president of NGO Help for animals, stated that he came to know that some people had overloaded a vehicle with animals. He stopped the vehicle and found a total of 30 pigs loaded inside it. A case under the Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against the accused, who were released on bail.