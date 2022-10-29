Ludhiana court awards man life imprisonment for raping six-year-old
The man, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Ludhiana, was awarded the sentence in the case that was registered on September 14, 2019, at the Jamalpur police station
A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of rape of a six-year-old girl.
The man, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Ludhiana, was awarded the sentence in the case that was registered on September 14, 2019, at the Jamalpur police station.
As per the prosecution, the girl was found missing and was last seen with the accused, who kidnapped her from outside her residence. After the family members launched a search for her, she was found in the bushes in a deserted area and was bleeding.
Eyewitnesses also told the police that the girl was last seen with the accused. Strong circumstantial evidence led to the conviction in court.
