Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against MLA Bains in rape case
chandigarh news

Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against MLA Bains in rape case

The court also directed the Ludhiana police to arrest and produce MLA Simarjit Bains by December 1 in the rape case
The court of judicial magistrate had earlier issued bailable warrants against MLA Simarjit Bains, but the police in their reply stated that they went to serve the notice to the accused, but he was not present at home (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Non-bailable warrant (NBW) with direction for arrest by December 1 has been issued against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and Atam Nagar (Ludhiana) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and other accused in the alleged rape case of 44-year-old woman. The next date of hearing is on December 1.

Police have already submitted a charge sheet in the said case in the court.

The court of judicial magistrate had earlier issued bailable warrants against the MLA, but the police in their reply stated that they went to serve the notice to the accused, but he was not present at home.

Former MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, the victim’s counsel, said they submitted an application in the court on Thursday and requested the court to time-bound directions to a particular police officer to arrest the accused. Dhanda said the police are hand-in-glove with the accused and they made an excuse in the charge sheet that arresting Bains could cause a law-and-order situation in the city.

RELATED STORIES

The victim, a widow, had alleged that she was ‘raped’ by MLA Bains multiple times, and had been protesting for eight months prior to the registration of the FIR.

The victim has also alleged that the MLA and his men had promised to help her in a property dispute, but started exploiting her sexually instead. After the police failed to register a case initially, the woman approached the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP