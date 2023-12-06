close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana court orders FIR against retired DSP for misplacing case file

Ludhiana court orders FIR against retired DSP for misplacing case file

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Dec 06, 2023 12:06 PM IST

The Ludhiana court also ordered the police to reconstruct the file within two months after taking documents from the complainant in the five-year old forgery case

The court of a judicial magistrate ordered the registration of a first information report (FIR) against a retired deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devraj for misplacing the file for a five-year old case of forgery.

A Ludhiana court has ordered an FIR against a retired DSP for misplacing a five-year old case file. (HT File)
A Ludhiana court has ordered an FIR against a retired DSP for misplacing a five-year old case file. (HT File)

The court of judicial magistrate Ravipal Singh also ordered the police to reconstruct the file within two months after taking documents from the complainant, Sumeet Sofat, a city-based doctor in its November 29 order.

Sofat said he had filed a complaint against Congress leader Simmi Pashan and Ramesh Pashan to the police, but no action was taken, following which he had moved the court. Later, the Division number 5 police on July 13, 2018, lodged a forgery case following a court order.

He added that after lodging the FIR, when the police did not submit a chargesheet, he again moved court. During the court proceedings, it was found that the case file had been misplaced. Following his complaint, the court ordered the Division number 5 police station house officer (SHO) to trace the file.

SHO sub-Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary in his statement on September 19 said the FIR was transferred to Division number 8 after a change in the jurisdiction. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhraj Singh deputed at the latter in his statement claimed that the file was last traced with Devraj, who was a sub-inspector at the time and incharge at the Ghumar Mandi police post in 2018.

The court ordered that an FIR be registered against Devraj and directed the police to investigate the role of any other person in misplacing the file.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

