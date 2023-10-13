Ludhiana: Court sentences two to 10-year jail term for snatching

The local court here on Thursday sentenced two persons to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for snatching.

The court of additional sessions judge Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on Daljit Singh and Vikas Kumar, residents of Kailash Nagar Basti in Jodhewal.

On September 6, 2021, the Salem Tabri Police registered a case against the accused under sections 379B, 511, 411, 324, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, on the complaint of Ashok Yadav. Yadav informed the court that on that day, his son was on his way to the temple when the duo came there and attempted to snatch his son’s mobile phone. When his son resisted, the accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons.

In another case, the court of additional sessions judge KK Goyal has sentenced Sahil Sethi alias Soni, resident of Basti Jodhewal, to 5 years imprisonment for snatching. The prosecution told the court that this case was registered at police station division number 3 on February 16, 2018 on the complaint of Anjana Gupta. The complainant told the court that when she was returning from Chaura Bazaar after shopping in a rickshaw, a man, who was wearing a mask, snatched her purse containing jewellery, ₹6,000 in cash. On April 2, 2018, the accused was arrested by the police in another case. During interrogation, the accused also confessed to snatching the purse of the woman. The police had recovered the complainant’s gold jewellery from the accused.

