Ludhiana Covid update: 442 new infections, 5 dead in district

The district reported 442 Covid cases and five casualties on Thursday. The fatalities include a 93-year-old woman of Nurpur Bet, an 82-year-old woman of Model Town Extension, a 65-year-old woman of New Akash Nagar, a 63-year-old man of Mundian Kalan and a 60-year-old woman of Prakash Colony on Pakhowal Road.

The latest fatalities have taken the district’s toll to 2,199. The active case count stands at 5,278, of which 5,033 are in home isolation while 233 are admitted at private hospitals and 12 at government hospitals. The district has 17 active micro-containment zones at present.

40% eligible residents have not taken 2nd dose of vaccine

Around 40% eligible residents in Ludhiana have not taken the second jab of Covid vaccine, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said while addressing the residents through social media on Thursday. A study carried out by the health department, amid rising Covid mortality rate, had showed that of the 61 deaths recorded till January 23, as many as 31 persons were not vaccinated, and 20 were partially vaccinated, while the vaccination status of 10 victims is not yet known. Sharma said all residents of the city have received their first dose of the vaccination but around 40% have not turned up for the second dose. Sharma appealed to residents to get fully vaccinated at the earliest.