Ludhiana | Crescendo Foundation Day celebrated at Bal Bhawan

Crescendo Foundation organised a charity programme for the orphanage on Tuesday.

The foundation organised a dance party, distributed tasty treats, cut cake, played games and made the children feel special. Children were happy to collect their gifts and felt included.

Bal Bhawan at Sarabha Nagar is a home for physically/mentally challenged, diseased, impoverished, or incarcerated parents’ children. This facility has two schools and a residential complex. It has about 50 children from age 3 years to 12 years. The children are provided free boarding, education, medical care, and their emotional needs are catered with love and compassion, allowing them to grow up in a healthy and nurturing environment.

Sharing his vision Raghav Choudhary, founder and managing director- Crescendo Global Leadership Hiring, said that Ludhiana needs more companies like this to come forward, spend their time and special occasions with children at Bal Bhawan. It makes them feel extra-ordinary and inspires them to look forward to life, he added.