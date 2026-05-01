Ludhiana: Dairy owners warned of action if caught dumping cow dung in Buddha Nullah

Taking a strict stance over dumping of cow dung in Buddha Nullah, deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain issued a strict warning to the dairy owners that FIRs and strict legal action would be taken if anyone is caught dumping cow dung in the nullah.

ADC Amit Bamby, SDM Jasleen Bhullar, joint commissioners Vineet Kumar and Amanpreet Singh were among those during the meeting. (HT Photo)

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Meetings were held with dairy farmers in Haibowal Dairy Complex and Tajpur road dairy complex where feedback was also taken from the dairy farmers.

The contractor hired for lifting cow dung from the dairy complexes has been directed to expedite the process of providing carts to the dairy owners and ensure that cow dung is regularly lifted from the dairy complexes.

ADC Amit Bamby, SDM Jasleen Bhullar, joint commissioners Vineet Kumar and Amanpreet Singh were among those during the meeting.

Jain stated that the state government is committed to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah. He added that the district administration, MC and police would take strict legal action against the violators, if cow dung is still dumped in the nullah. FIRs would also be lodged against the violators.

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{{^usCountry}} The officials also inspected the effluent treatment plants (ETP) established to treat dairy waste in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes and issued necessary directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials also inspected the effluent treatment plants (ETP) established to treat dairy waste in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes and issued necessary directions. {{/usCountry}}

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