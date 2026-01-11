Ludhiana: Daresi craftsmen sustain traditional manjha amid plastic string boom

Even as plastic and Chinese kite strings dominate the market, traditional thread-based manjha continues to hold its ground in the city, sustained by a small group of artisans in the Daresi area who have been practising the craft for generations. For them, manjha-making is not merely a seasonal activity but a legacy passed down within families over decades. Artisans preparing thread-based kite strings in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

At the Daresi ground, 72-year-old Surender Kumar Lahoria, who runs a modest workshop, said he has been engaged in the craft for the past 57 years. “I learnt this work from my father when I was 15 or 16 years old. Even today, we follow the same age-old technique,” he said, adding that he works with a group of six to seven artisans who prepare the manjha entirely through traditional methods.

Despite changing market trends and the growing presence of plastic strings, Lahoria said demand for thread-based manjha has remained strong, especially among experienced kite flyers. “People who understand kite flying know the difference,” he said. During the season, his workshop receives around 30 to 40 customers daily, many of whom seek customised threads. “Depending on the requirement, we prepare both nine-cord and twelve-cord manjha. The ability to customise strength and finish keeps the traditional product relevant,” he added.

Several other craftsmen in the area also view manjha-making as a continuation of family tradition rather than a short-term livelihood. Ramesh Kumar, who has been associated with the craft for over 30 years, said the work runs in his family. Although he is employed in a hosiery factory, he takes time off every year during the kite-flying season to continue the work.

Explaining the process, Kumar said the manjha is prepared using a specific thread sourced from Ahmedabad. The preparation involves coating the thread with a mixture of natural adhesives, starch paste and finely ground glass. The treated thread is then dried for several hours and polished repeatedly to achieve the right balance between smoothness and cutting strength. He said the techniques used today are the same as those followed by their fathers and grandfathers.

Despite stiff competition from cheaper, machine-made plastic strings flooding local markets, artisans insist that demand for traditional thread manjha has remained steady. Craftsmen in Daresi said plastic strings may be cheaper, but they are difficult to control and pose serious safety risks. “Thread manjha gives better control during kite flying and is much safer,” they said.

Buyers too continue to prefer the traditional product. Ankur Sharma, a city resident, said he visits Daresi every year to buy thread-based manjha. “It is stronger and can easily cut rival kites, yet it tends to snap if it gets entangled around people. Unlike plastic strings, it is biodegradable and far less dangerous for humans, birds and animals,” he said, adding that the availability of customised colours adds to its appeal.

Despite the steady demand, artisans said the craft faces challenges, including rising raw material costs and a lack of interest among the younger generation, who prefer more stable sources of income. “This work requires patience and skill, but the returns are uncertain,” said one craftsman, adding that sales are largely limited to a few weeks around the festive season.