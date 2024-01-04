Ludhiana: Day after murder of factory worker, police book his friend, 3 others

A day after the death of a factory worker in Suman Nagar, Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against four accused. Day after murder of factory worker, police book his friend, 3 others, in Ludhiana. (HT)

According to the wife of the victim, the accused had hacked her husband to death over a dispute over a mobile phone and fled after dumping the body in Suman Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Billa of Gill Colony of Lohara, while his three aides are yet to be identified.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Asha Kuhar, of Sua Road of Giaspura, wife of the victim Gurcharan Rinku, 45.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station, stated that according to the complainant, the accused Billa was a friend of her husband and a frequent visitor of their house. On December 3, the accused, along with his three aides, turned up at their house and took her husband along.

The accused took him to Suman Nagar in a car, where they hacked him to death with sharp edged weapons and fled after dumping the body.

The locals noticed the body and informed the police. On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

During investigation, the police found that Billa had stolen Gurcharan Rinku’s mobile phone from his house when he invited the accused for drinks on December 12, 2023. The victim was asking him to return his mobile phone. On Wednesday, the accused took him along with him on the pretext of returning his mobile phone and murdered him.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.