Ludhiana | Day after police action against illegal mining, tipper association stages protest
A day after four men were arrested for alleged illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, the tippers’ association staged a protest outside Ladhowal police station, demanding cancellation of the FIR.
The members of the association alleged that the raid was illegal, claiming that the said area came under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana rural police. “Moreover, no mining was going on at the spot,” they said, adding that the police had seized empty tippers.
The members met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma and sought cancellation of the FIR. According to the members, Sharma had assured them of cancelling the FIR after consulting with the mining department.
The members reached the police station at 2 pm on Sunday, hoping that the police would have initiated a process to cancel the FIR, which was not the case, following which they staged a protest, raising slogans against the police, that continued till 4 pm.
Ravinder Singh, chairperson of the association, said they used to discontinue mining during the rainy season. “The contractors keep the sand at designated dump sites which they use to extract before the arrival of the rainy season. The Ludhiana police conducted a raid at a designated dump site in Razapur village on Saturday, which falls under the jurisdiction of Jalandhar police, and arrested four men. Moreover, the police took action when the mining process was not on,” he said.
He added that the police recovered three empty tippers and four poclain machines that were parked there.
Ravinder alleged that the police added Sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) in the FIR, when they did not find sand loaded in the tippers.
“We have given time to the police till 10 am of Monday for the cancellation of the FIR. If they do not initiate the cancellation process, we will stage a protest at the office of commissioner of police,” he said.
Inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer at Ladhowal police station, said they were looking into the matter and would take appropriate action after investigation.
SIT arrests education dept staffer in HP constable paper leak case
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested an education department employee who was allegedly involved in the constable paper leak from Kolar in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district, officials said on Sunday. Ramandeep has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a superintendent (Grade-II) posted at Dadahu, who was arrested on Friday evening. The police alleged that he was the mastermind of the Sirmaur module of paper leak racket.
Ludhiana | 2 snatchers arrested with nine stolen phones
The Salem Tabri police arrested two snatchers and recovered nine stolen mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Munny of Mohalla Manoj Colony on Jassian Road and Ajay of Ashok Nagar, Jassian Road. Station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, said they received a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Clock Tower from Jassian Road to sell stolen mobile phones.
Jai Ram tells cabinet subcommittee to work out financial implications of land acquisition
The cabinet subcommittee on compensation factor for land acquisition had a detailed meeting with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over, Shimla, on Sunday. The subcommittee apprised the CM of issues pertaining to land acquisition for various four-lane and other development projects being executed in the state. Jai Ram directed the cabinet subcommittee to thoroughly workout the financial implications on account of revised compensation factor.
NEET 2022: High drama over ‘reporting late’ at exam centre in Ludhiana
High drama was witnessed outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on Sunday after two female NEET UG candidates arrived late at the exam centre. The gates were closed at 1:30 pm, leading to heated arguments between around 50 parents and the school staff. Notably, the National Testing Agency had issued clear directions to the candidates to reach before 1:30 pm or they would not be allowed to take the exam.
HP on verge of going bankrupt: Kaul Singh Thakur
Senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Sunday said the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government was neck deep in corruption and the state under the current regime was on the verge of going bankrupt. Addressing a press conference here, Kaul Singh said the Congress has formed a panel headed by former chief parliamentary secretary Rajesh Dharmani that will prepare a chargesheet against acts of corruption of the present government.
