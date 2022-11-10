Ludhiana: Day after rampant cracker bursting, AQI turns ‘severe’

The city’s air quality plunged into the “severe” category for the first time this season on Wednesday with an AQI of 409. This comes a day after widespread bursting of crackers beyond permissible hours during Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations was reported from multiple areas in the city.

The police commissioner had allowed bursting of crackers on the occasion of Gurupurab only between 4 am and 5 am and 9 pm and 10 pm and warned that an FIR will be lodged against violators. However, no FIRs were lodged, even as many residents ignored the order and continued bursting crackers well into midnight, reducing visibility to 200 metres.

Even during Diwali, when nine cases were registered for bursting crackers beyond permissible hours at eight police stations in the city, no suspects were named in any of them. Khanna’s AQI was even worse at 417.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head, department of climate change and agriculture meteorology, said the air pollution levels have gotten worse due to low wind velocity. “Dense fog is expected for the next two days, so those planning to travel should either postpone their visit for now or take extra precautions. Light showers are expected soon, which will bring relief from the poor air quality.”

She said that the smog is a combination of smoke and fog, which causes pollutant to keep remain suspended in the air, causing irritation in the eyes and skin. It can further aggravate health concerns of those facing respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Singh, director of Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, advised people to avoid going out for walks, especially in the mornings when air quality is the poorest.

Narrow escape for MLA

Meanwhile, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon had a narrow escape after the car in which he was travelling met with an accident near Baddowal on Ferozepur Road on Tuesday.

Due to lack of visibility caused by thick smog, his car crashed into the vehicle travelling in front. Sekhon’s vehicle was damaged, but he escaped unhurt. The MLA’s driver alighted from the vehicle and informed the police about the incident. Later, Sekhon was taken to Chandigarh in another vehicle.

