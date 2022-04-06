Ludhiana | DC inaugurates langar sewa at Labour School and Civil Hospital

District deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated langar sewa at Labour School on Hambran Road and at Civil Hospital, here.

DC Sharma also lauded the efforts of Baba Manjit Singh from Dhan Guru= Ram Dass Langar Sewa Society for starting langar sewa for the welfare of downtrodden strata of society.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, advocate Hari Om Jindal, Buta Singh, Makhan Singh USA, Pardeep Kapoor, besides several others were also present.

Sharma said the society would provide fresh breakfast and lunch to the students of Labour School as well as patients and attendants at the Civil Hospital.

At both events, the DC Sharma personally served langar to those present on the occasion.

DC said the society is already performing sewa in the entire state and in all Civil Hospitals of the state, further informing that Dhan Guru Ram Dass Langar Sewa Society langar sewa was started from Heeran village, Hoshiarpur, in February 2019.

He said that the society has set up ultra-modern machines for preparing langar.