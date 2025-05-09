Ludhiana DC Jain reviews West bypoll preparedness

In the wake of forthcoming Ludhiana West bypoll, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Himanshu Jain directed the nodal officers/assistant nodal officers that all arrangements, preparedness and mechanism should be put in place well in time to ensure smooth conduct of bypoll. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain in a meeting with the nodal officers in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Reviewing the ongoing preparedness with all concerned officers on Thursday at the District Administrative Complex, Jain said that various activities are to be undertaken across the district in coming days so that all teams should be prepared as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with strict monitoring and implementation of all procedures. He also reviewed the structure and functioning of different committees besides giving requisite directions to ensure smoothness and effectiveness in the conduct of elections.

Jain also pointed out that the Manpower Management Committee assessed the entire requirement of manpower in the district to conduct the elections. “The EVM Management Committee will ensure proper storage, security, availability and checking of EVMs including overall monitoring. Similarly, the nodal officer for implementing model code of conduct, once the MCC comes to effect, will ensure that all instructions of the ECI to be followed in letter and spirit,” he added.

Jain said that the nodal officer for law and order, vulnerability mapping and security development plan will ensure daily law and order report besides ensuring coordination with the district police for requisite arrangements. “The media certification and monitoring committee will disseminate information, instructions to be issued time to time, with briefs and press notes for the information of the general masses,” Jain added.

Besides taking stock of other preparedness, the DC also reviewed the transport management, training management, material management, expenditure monitoring, SVEEP activities, ballot papers, and other facilities being ensured for persons with disabilities (PWDs), helpline and complaints redressal.

Additional deputy commissioner (RD) Amarjit Bains, additional deputy commissioner (G) Rohit Gupta, additional deputy commissioner (UD) RP Singh, additional deputy commissioner (Jagraon) Kulpreet Singh, additional deputy commissioner (Khanna) Shikha Bhagat and others were present.