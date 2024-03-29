Ludhiana DC orders inspection of schools over complaints regarding books, uniforms

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Friday ordered the education department to carry out inspections in every school of the district, in response to several complaints related to books and uniforms against the educational institutions. As per the guidelines of the state education department, the schools are supposed to disclose the book list of each class on their website one month prior to the exam results. (HT File P)

In a letter addressed to the district education officers (primary and secondary), Sawhney directed them to form special flying squads or committees to examine each school and ensure that all the institutions comply with the guidelines of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions Act, 2016. She further stated that any of the schools found violating the Act must be reported to the Fee Regulation Committee or authority for further action.

Earlier, parents of the students studying in private schools in the city claimed that with no book list displayed on the website of schools, they are not able to choose and buy books from their preferred dealers and are forced to get them from a dedicated seller prescribed by schools along with stationary, dictionary, book covers, extra pouches that adds to the expenses. As per the guidelines of the state education department, the schools are supposed to disclose the book list of each class on their website one month prior to the exam results.

Parents also complained of the book list being changed every year, which is against the directive of the education department and mentioned a few sellers operating from a residential area nearby schools.

Addressing the concern, Sawhney asked the flying squads and committees to ensure that every school submits a self-compliance report within one week. She also added that all the schools must update their websites with rules, laws, and regulations regarding compliance.