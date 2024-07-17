 Ludhiana: DC takes stock of development work of Baddowal School of Eminence - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: DC takes stock of development work of Baddowal School of Eminence

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 17, 2024 10:53 PM IST

During a meeting, the deputy commissioner directed a panel, including representatives from the public works department, panchayati raj and the education department, to visit the schools whose buildings have been declared unsafe

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, on Wednesday, took stock of the progress of the work at Baddowal School of Eminence. She also inspected the work of the upcoming School of Eminence in Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj.

DC Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting with various department to reviews progress of work at School of Eminence Baddowal in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
DC Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting with various department to reviews progress of work at School of Eminence Baddowal in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

During a meeting, the deputy commissioner directed a panel, including representatives from the public works department, panchayati raj and the education department, to visit the schools whose buildings have been declared unsafe. She mentioned that the panel will physically inspect the sites to review the safety audit findings by a team of GNE College.

She asked them to provide a report within 10 days, which would include updated cost estimates for renovation and demolition works. She also mentioned that the findings would be discussed with senior officials of the education department to secure additional funds for the school renovations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: DC takes stock of development work of Baddowal School of Eminence
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On