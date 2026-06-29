Ludhiana: Delayed inauguration keeps newly built SOE campus non-operational

The new School of Eminence (SOE) campus at Kidwai Nagar has remained non-operational for more than a month despite being readied for academic use as it continues to await its official inauguration, compelling students to continue attending classes at the overcrowded Government School, Division No. 3. The building of School of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana. (HTT Photo)

The inauguration of the campus was scheduled for May 28 and was to be presided over by the chief minister. However, the event was deferred owing to his unavailability and is yet to be rescheduled. At the time, the district education department had deputed teachers to oversee arrangements for the proposed inauguration.

The campus comprises 40 classrooms and upgraded academic infrastructure aimed at providing improved learning facilities for students. Despite being fully equipped to receive students, the facility has remained out of operation pending its formal inauguration.

The project has also overshot multiple completion timelines. In November last year, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi had announced that the School of Eminence would be completed and inaugurated within three months. Earlier, the then deputy commissioner had fixed March 2025 as the target for completing and operationalising the campus. Several months later, however, the school is yet to become functional.

The project had earlier drawn controversy after reports surfaced that students from the Government School, Division No. 3, would be shifted to the new campus. Several parents, particularly those of girl students, expressed concern over the longer commute and alleged that the government intended to vacate the existing school before eventually selling the land.

Responding to the concerns, Pappi had clarified that the new campus would primarily accommodate fresh admissions.

District SOE in-charge Vishwakirat Kahlon said, “The inauguration is likely to take place in the first week of July. However, no official communication regarding the date has been received so far.”