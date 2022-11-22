Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers’ Front protests against Punjab govt

Two days after five teachers in Sangrur were transferred and booked for “unruly behaviour”, the district unit of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the Punjab government outside the district administrative complex on Monday. Those who had been booked are senior leaders of DTF, Sangrur

The union leaders said that the director of public instructions (school education) targeted the union leaders for joining a protest against the district education officer in Sangrur. They said the teachers had been transferred and booked over baseless accusations.

President of the district unit of the union Daljeet Samrala, said, “Five teachers who were protesting against the Sangrur DEO for not granting permission for educational tours for school students have been transferred as a punishment.”

He said, “The Aam Aadmi Party government is taking dictatorial actions against the teachers for using their constitutional right to protest.”

He said that if the government doesn’t immediately withdraw the FIR against the teachers and cancel their transfer, protests will be held at the state level.

