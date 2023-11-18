Ludhiana: Dengue spreads tentacles, 18 new cases reported

As vector-borne diseases continue to spread their tentacles in the district, 18 new dengue cases were reported on Friday.

Of the cases registered, 14 are from urban areas and four from rural areas.

With the newly reported cases, the total count reached 1,093. This surpasses the 1,077 cases reported during the entire dengue season in 2022.

The surge in dengue cases has also brought about a rise in suspected dengue-related deaths, reaching 18 as of November 17.

The gravity of the situation becomes evident when compared to previous years, with the district witnessing 1,509 cases in 2019 (with no deaths), 1,355 in 2020 (with two deaths), 1,829 in 2021 (with 19 deaths), and 1,077 in 2022 (with six deaths).

The district also reported 19 cases of malaria and one case of chikungunya.

Explaining the surge in cases, epidemiologist Dr Ramesh stated, “We are closely monitoring the dengue situation in Ludhiana. Hospitals have been directed to report every single case, leading to extensive reporting and a higher number of cases. The health department has conducted awareness drives and provided free medical assistance. However, public cooperation is crucial, emphasising preventive measures such as eliminating standing water, wearing full sleeves, and using mosquito repellent cream.”

He also highlighted that the mosquito responsible for dengue breeds in a temperature range of 20-35 ° C. Until the temperature drops, continued vigilance and adherence to preventive measures are imperative.

Various hospitals are dealing with the surge, including 75 cases at DMC Hospital, 10 at Deep Hospital, four at GTB Hospital, one at Global Hospital, six at SPS Hospital, one at CMC Hospital and four at Vijayanand Hospital

