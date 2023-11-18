Ludhiana: Departments directed to reduce pendency

Issues related to delay in approval of building plan of industrial units (both new and existing), imposition of groundwater charges, complex “Invest Punjab” website ruled the roost during a meeting of industry representatives and Punjab director industries and commerce DPS Kharbanda on Friday.

Punjab director industries and commerce DPS Kharbanda directed the officials to reduce pendency of projects. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kharbanda directed officials of various departments like labour, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), SGST, industries to adhere to the timeline and reduce pendency to avoid delays.

It was highlighted during the meeting by representatives of industry that industrialists are shying away from investing in the state due to red tapism as right from seeking approval of building plans to getting NOCs is an uphill task. Repeated notices by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) are also a dampener, it was said. The industry is facing a delay in getting NOCs from fire department. Besides, huge amounts of SGST refunds are pending.

A section of industrialists stated during the meeting how the website related to the flagship scheme of the Punjab government, “Invest Punjab”, is complicated and provides little help to the new investors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The software of Invest Punjab needs a lot of improvement. It is too complicated and one doesn’t get any help on it,” said an industry representative.

DPS Kharbanda also chaired an informative session on new industrial policy. He assured to resolve the issues faced as soon as possible.

A meeting was also held to review the beyond timeline pendency of the regulatory clearances and fiscal incentives cases.

The departments were directed to adhere to the timeline and investors were also requested to resolve the queries raised by the departments as soon as possible to avoid delay so that the government of Punjab can assist the industries located in district Ludhiana, said district industries centre general manager Rakesh Kansal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}