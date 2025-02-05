Ludhiana: Deputy mayor Prince Johar takes charge of MC zone C office

Recently elected Ludhiana deputy mayor Prince Johar took charge at the zone C office of the municipal corporation (MC) on Gill road on Tuesday. Deputy mayor Prince Johar with others at MC zone C office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Conducting a meeting with the civic body officials and councillors, Johar said he will work as a bridge between the public and the civic body. The aim would be to take up development works, resolve public grievances at the earliest and work for the betterment of the society at large.

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar, late MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi’s wife Sukhchain Bassi Gogi, councillors Yuvraj Singh, Sohan Singh Goga, Komal Preet, Jagmeet Singh Noni, Usha Rani, advocate Sartaj Sidhu, Kamal Kapoor, Parminder Soma, Money Bhagat among others were present during the ceremony. MC zonal commissioner Gurpal Singh, superintendent Abdul Sattar, ATP Jagdeep Singh among others were also present on the occasion.

Before taking charge at the office, MLA Sidhu and Johar took out a congratulatory march on Gill road and thanked the public for their support. The MLA and deputy mayor said they have already been working for the betterment of the public, and this opportunity would further motivate them to resolve the public grievances and ensure development at large.

Johar said the state government led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed for the overall development of the state. He appealed to the civic body officials to streamline the work and ensure hassle free services for the residents in the civic body offices. He also appealed to the public to support the civic body in keeping the city clean and green.

During the meeting, IDs of councillors were also created on an e-sewa portal which has been launched by the state government for the betterment of the public. Many services are being provided online through this portal. The officials stated that the process to create IDs has been initiated from zone C and councillors would be able to recommend/approve the applications submitted by residents online.