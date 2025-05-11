Ludhiana: Digging of newly constructed roads concerning, says industrialist

A city-based industrialist has raised concerns over the excavation of newly constructed roads in the Focal Point area by the company executing the 24x7 water supply pipeline project. A recently built road in Focal Point area dug up for installation of water pipeline in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Rahul Verma, a city-based industrialist, said while the pipeline work, aimed at improving water supply infrastructure, is necessary, it should have been coordinated with officials dealing in road construction work in advance. “These concrete roads have been laid after decades and represent a major public investment. Digging them up soon not only reflects poor planning but also risks wasting taxpayer money,” Verma said.

He said the company undertaking the excavation work should adopt a more careful and technical approach. “Instead of using hammers or crude methods to break the surface, the use of concrete cutters or blades should be mandatory. This would ensure that only the targeted portion is affected, and surrounding areas remain intact,” he added.

Verma further warned that unscientific excavation methods can cause cracks in the adjacent concrete sections, significantly weakening the road’s structural integrity and reducing its lifespan. “If proper cutting is not done, we will face recurring damages and repairs, which will be a burden on the exchequer and an inconvenience to commuters,” he stated.

He urged the municipal corporation and the executing agency to take immediate steps to prevent further damage. They also stressed the need for better coordination between departments to ensure that development works do not end up undermining one another.

MC superintending engineer Parveen Singla said he had directed the officials concerned to avoid further digging of newly constructed roads. “We have been directed by the higher authorities not to dig up the roads which have been recently built,” he added.