Ludhiana: Dismissed SHO booked for misplacing 181 court files

A dismissed station house officer (SHO), Joginder Singh, who is already facing life term sentence in a murder case, has been accused of misplacing 181 stolen files that he had recovered from an ahlmad 24 years ago. The court asked sub-inspector Joginder Singh to submit the files as they were critical for the decision in several ongoing cases, but he failed to provide a satisfactory response. Consequently, the court issued an FIR against him, naming Joginder Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar an accused.

Joginder was convicted in a murder case of an NRI woman, who was killed in 1999.

The FIR filed under the orders of the district and sessions judge, Ludhiana, states that Joginder, who was previously the SHO at Basti Jodhewal Police Station, had arrested Jaswant Singh, who was deputed as an ahlmad in the court complex. The SHO claimed that he received a tip-off about Jaswant stealing case files from the courts while being absent from duty without informing the department. On April 7, 1999, the sub-inspector arrested Jaswant and allegedly recovered 181 files from his possession.

However, according to the FIR, the sub-inspector never submitted the recovered files to the court. Sub-inspector Rajanpal Singh, who is currently investigating the case, stated that an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar Police Station. The police will bring him on a production warrant from the jail for questioning.

Criminal past

Sub-inspector Joginder Singh was previously convicted in a murder case involving a Canadian citizen named Jaswinder Kaur Jassi. Jassi had secretly married her male friend, Mithu, against the wishes of her family in March 1999. In June 2000, Joginder along with others attacked the couple near Narike village in Sangrur, resulting in Jassi’s death on behalf of her family members. Subsequently, he was dismissed from the department.

The misplaced files have now raised concerns about the impact on ongoing cases, as the court had stressed the importance of these files for making decisions.

