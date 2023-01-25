Ludhiana district administration marks 13th National Voters Day

The district administration celebrated the 13th National Voters Day in Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik was the chief guest at the programme. Main Bharat Hoon- Hum Bharat Ke Matdata Hain, An Election Commission of India (ECI) song produced by ECI in collaboration with Subhash Ghai foundation was also screened on the occasion.

Motivating the young students to exercise their right to vote in the elections, DC urged them to vote in large numbers to strengthen the democracy. She detailed them about the importance of the day being celebrated from January 25, 2011.

Speaking further Malik said, “Casting vote is our duty and everyone should perform it sincerely as it would ensure the protection of rights. We all feel proud to be residing in a free country like India, but all of us should also understand that India gained independence after a lot of struggles.”

SDM Samrala Kuldeep Singh Bawa was honoured with a certificate of appreciation for being the best electoral registration officer of Ludhiana, meanwhile, Jasveer Singh, teacher from Jagraon village was adjudged the best booth level officer.

Associate professor Khushdeep Kaur was also honoured with best nodal officer award. Punjabi teacher Karamjit Singh Grewal was also honoured for his motivational song ‘Vote Di Takat Nu Pehchano’. Hari Om Jindal was also presented with the award as district SVEEP icon. Mohan Mahant was lauded with transgenders’ voters SVEEP icon, Deepti Saluja and Niranjan Kumar were awarded with PWD voters’ coordinators. EPIC cards were also handed over to first-time voters during the event.

The deputy commissioner also administered the oath of exercising her right to vote in a free and fair manner to all those present on the occasion.