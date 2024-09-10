Ludhiana: District health board set up to ensure safety of doctors

: A day after a doctor and paramedic staff were allegedly manhandled at the Civil Hospital here, the district administration on Tuesday established a district health board. On Monday midnight the doctor and paramedic staff at the emergency ward at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, were allegedly manhandled by a group of “drunk” men who had come for medical examination following a brawl. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

The board will be led by deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney as chairman, and will have the police commissioner, civil surgeon, representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and members of non-government organisations (NGOs).

DC Sawhney said, “Medical and paramedical workers are the foundation of our community, and the government is completely dedicated to their safety within hospitals and other medical facilities.” She highlighted that this board would convene monthly to discuss and take necessary steps to ensure the well-being of medical staff.

The deputy commissioner also directed the other board members to consistently oversee the security measures for medical professionals, enabling them to perform their duties without any hindrance.

The board will ensure the 24/7 presence of police officers at health centres, regular surveillance, the operation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, one family member per patient in hospitals, safety inspections, IDs to all hospital employees, a helpline (112) or control room 0161-2444193 for staff in any emergency, and additional safety measures at healthcare facilities.

On Monday midnight the doctor and paramedic staff at the emergency ward at the Civil Hospital were allegedly manhandled by a group of “drunk” men who had come for medical examination following a brawl. The group accused the doctor of issuing a suitable medical legal report (MLR) to the other party.

The doctor on duty, Dr Sunita Aggarwal, claimed that when she called the police to her rescue, the cops didn’t intervene, and it was only her staff that protected her.

She even claimed that police asked her to issue that MLR and “sort out the issue.”