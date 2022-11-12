Ludhiana district sees 296 farm fire incidents, highest in a day

At 296, Ludhiana recorded the highest number of farm fire incidents of this season on Friday.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 55% fewer farm fires than last year. As many as 2,030 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded from the district so far this season compared to 4,554 in the corresponding period in 2020.

The maximum of 427 incidents of stubble burning have been reported from Jagraon, followed by Raikot, 290; Machhiwara, 251; Samrala, 109; Pakhowal, 117; and Maloud, 91.

Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Amanjit Singh said the number of daily stubble burning incidents may see an uptick over the next few days, as the period between November 1 and November 15 is considered the ideal time for wheat sowing.

AQI still poor

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the “poor” category for the second straight day on Friday with an AQI of 209. The AQI on Thursday was recorded at 205.

KK Gill, a meteorologist from Punjab Agricultural University, said the air quality improved as the weather is clear and there was sunshine during the day.

The day after Guru Nanak Jayanti, the city’s air quality had plunged into the “severe” category for the first time this season on Wednesday with an AQI of 409 owing to rampant bursting of crackers.