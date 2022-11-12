Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana district sees 296 farm fire incidents, highest in a day

Ludhiana district sees 296 farm fire incidents, highest in a day

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:31 AM IST

Ludhiana district has logged 2,030 stubble burning cases so far this season compared to 4,554 in 2020, a dip of 55%

Commuters head home amid the smog and dust in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Commuters head home amid the smog and dust in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At 296, Ludhiana recorded the highest number of farm fire incidents of this season on Friday.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 55% fewer farm fires than last year. As many as 2,030 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded from the district so far this season compared to 4,554 in the corresponding period in 2020.

The maximum of 427 incidents of stubble burning have been reported from Jagraon, followed by Raikot, 290; Machhiwara, 251; Samrala, 109; Pakhowal, 117; and Maloud, 91.

Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Amanjit Singh said the number of daily stubble burning incidents may see an uptick over the next few days, as the period between November 1 and November 15 is considered the ideal time for wheat sowing.

AQI still poor

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the “poor” category for the second straight day on Friday with an AQI of 209. The AQI on Thursday was recorded at 205.

KK Gill, a meteorologist from Punjab Agricultural University, said the air quality improved as the weather is clear and there was sunshine during the day.

The day after Guru Nanak Jayanti, the city’s air quality had plunged into the “severe” category for the first time this season on Wednesday with an AQI of 409 owing to rampant bursting of crackers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out