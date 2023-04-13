Ludhiana temperature soars to 39°; PAU advises citizens to stay hydrated

The maximum temperature in Ludhiana district on Thursday soared to 39 degrees Celsius, registering a jump of 9 degrees in over a week, as the experts at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here advised people to avoid sun exposure and stay hydrated. Girls walking with an umbrella to escape from the scorching heat in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The temperature has seen a continuous rise since April 4 when it was 31 degrees.

According to official data, the maximum temperature was 32.6 degrees on April 5, 32.08 on April 6, 34.2 on April 7, 35.9 on April 8, 36.3 on April 9, 37.5 on April 10, 37.9 on April 11, 38 on April 12 and 39 on April 13.

According to officials at the PAU, the temperature in the district will soar further by 3-5 degrees in the coming five days, taking the maximum temperature to cross 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the information received from the meteorological department, because of the western disturbance in Punjab, the weather will take another turn around April 17. Across Punjab, it will be cloudy in many parts and there will be a significant drop in temperature due to strong winds.

Sharing weather forecast details, PK Kingra, head of the climate change and agriculture metrological department at PAU said, “in Ludhiana, clear and dry weather will prevail till April, 16. However, the northern periphery may experience cloud cover or light rainfall on April 17. Regardless of the cloud cover, the temperature in the district is expected to rise by 3-5 degrees in the coming five days.”

Describing the soaring temperature as a favourable condition for harvesting of wheat and mustard, Kingra warned that for people, direct exposure may induce health issues.

“People should avoid direct sun exposure and should drink a lot of fluid to keep themselves hydrated,” she said.

“Soaring temperatures induce increased internal body temperature that in turn, can cause heavy perspiring, dehydration, tiredness, cerebral pain, dizziness, sickness, muscle cramps, and a fast, feeble pulse. Besides sunstroke, urinary tract infections also peak during the season. So, to avoid any sort of health complications, one should consume lots of fluids including juices to replenish the lost electrolytes during this season,” advised medicine expert Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur.