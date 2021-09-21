Ludhiana district table tennis championship: Naman, Meghna bag titles

Naman and Meghna won the men and women singles titles, respectively, on the third day of the district table tennis championship at Shastri Hall.

Naman outwitted Sameer by a score of 11-7,11-9,8-11,11-5 in the final clash. Naman won the best of five games. Around 200 players are participating in the ongoing tournament.

In the women’s category, Meghna defeated Ishreen by 11-5,11-8,9-11,12-10 in the final match.

In the U-19 girls’ finals, Sehejpreet emerged victorious over Ishreen in a tight match by the score of 11-7,11-8,7-11,9-11,11-6. After the equalizer, Sehajpreet won the last round. Meanwhile, Vivek won the title by defeating Gautam by 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 in the U-19 boy’s finals.

Playing in the veteran 39+ category finals, Amit Oberoi beat Anil Dhingra by 11-7,11-8,11-5. Meanwhile, Vanshdeep Mangal beat HS Gill by 9-11,11-7,11-6,11-8 playing in veteran 49+ category finals. In the veteran women’s category, Reena beat Shweta Jain by 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9 in the finals.