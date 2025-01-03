Ludhiana: DMC gets PPCB notice over ‘violation’

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued a notice to Dayanand Medical College (DMC) over alleged violations of environmental norms. The notice, issued recently, directs the DMC management to present its case during a hearing. An official from DMC, Ludhiana, refused to comment on the issue. (HT Photo)

The PPCB has flagged multiple discrepancies, including “absence of mandatory consent” from the board, which is a legal requirement for such institutions. According to officials, the DMC has not paid the consent fee, reportedly amounting to crores of rupees, thereby violating environmental regulations.

Additionally, the construction of a new building on the DMC campus “without obtaining environmental clearance” has come under scrutiny. As per rules, any construction exceeding 20,000 square metres must secure environmental clearance.

Sources within the PPCB indicated that if the medical college fails to comply with the environmental clearance requirements, obtaining consent from the board would become challenging. Environmental clearance is a prerequisite for seeking board consent, making this issue critical for DMC.

PPCB sub-divisional officer (SDO) Bhisham said, “We have summoned the DMC management for a hearing to present their side. Further action will be taken based on their response.”

