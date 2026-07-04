Ludhiana: Domestic help flees with 50k, hunt on

A domestic help hired by a doctor couple from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar fled with ₹50,000 and a mobile phone from their residence, barely two months after being employed. The woman had reportedly been hired through an agency that supplies domestic help to affluent localities in the city.

The Sarabha Nagar police station registered an FIR against the domestic help, identified as Nisha, under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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Acting on the complaint of Dr Harminder Prabhakar, the Sarabha Nagar police station registered an FIR against the domestic help, identified as Nisha, under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Dr Prabhakar, 95, is a retired professor from Government Medical College, Amritsar.

In her complaint, Dr Prabhakar told police that she was at home on July 2 and had fallen asleep during the day. She woke up after her son, Gautam, returned home. Soon after, she called out to Nisha but received no response.

Sensing something unusual, she searched the house but could not find the domestic help anywhere. Moments later, she discovered that her mobile phone was missing. A further check of the almirah revealed that ₹50,000 in cash had also been stolen.

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{{^usCountry}} Head constable Sukhvir Pal Singh, the investigating officer, said the family had hired Nisha through a domestic help agency around two months ago and had little knowledge about her background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Head constable Sukhvir Pal Singh, the investigating officer, said the family had hired Nisha through a domestic help agency around two months ago and had little knowledge about her background. {{/usCountry}}

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“The family told us they hired Nisha through an agency that provides domestic help. They are unaware of her background. We have asked the agency to provide all details related to the woman, and efforts are on to trace her,” he said.

The incident comes just days after Sarabha Nagar police cracked another major case involving a domestic worker who orchestrated a robbery at her employer’s house in Rajguru Nagar.

In that case, police arrested Rekha, a caretaker employed at the house, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the robbery involving cash and gold worth lakhs. Rekha, a native of Nepal, had been working with the family for nearly four years. The police found that she had enlisted three accomplices, all from Nepal, to execute the crime.

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The police also arrested another accused, Hemal, from Delhi, while two others reportedly managed to flee across the Nepal border with the stolen cash and jewellery.