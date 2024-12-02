Ludhiana: Doraha arrested held for assault, abduction

Around 40 days after a 21-year-old hairdresser was abducted and thrashed, the police on Sunday arrested a resident of Gurditpura village in Doraha. Three of his aides are on the run, the police said. The arrested person has been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman. According to the police, a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of three others who are at large.

Inspector Rao Varinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Doraha police station, said the aides of the accused – Dilpreet Singh of Chankoian Khurd, Veerpal Singh of Kaddon village and Sukha — are yet to be arrested.

The case was registered on October 27 at the Doraha police station on the complaint of the victim, hairdresser Harpinder Singh, of Chankoian Khurd. He alleged that Dilpreet Singh had been living with a married woman with whom he had a live-in relationship. The woman was wife of one of the friends of his father. Harpinder said that as his father was helping the woman’s husband, accused Dilpreet nursed a rivalry against them.

Harpinder alleged that on October 21 when he along with his friend Amritdeep Singh was going towards Kaddon village, the accused turned up in a car and assaulted them before abducting him in his car. The accused took him to the house of Dilpreet Singh where the accused thrashed him and made a video of him. After the accused let him go, his family members rushed him to a hospital.

The SHO added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

Sections 140 (3) (kidnapping or abducting a person with the intent to wrongfully and secretly confine them), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), 308 (1) (extortion) and 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the BNS have been slapped on the accused.