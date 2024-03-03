 Ludhiana: Dr Sarabjit Singh is new president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Dr Sarabjit Singh is new president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi

Ludhiana: Dr Sarabjit Singh is new president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 03, 2024 10:42 PM IST

The Punjabi Sahit Akademi has nearly 1,500 voters and nearly 825 turned up to cast their votes at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana

Dr Sarabjit Singh has been elected as new president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi on Sunday. He has defeated his close contestant and current president of the Akademi, Dr Lakhwinder Singh Johal.

Dr Sarabjit Singh
Dr Sarabjit Singh

Dr Sarabjit Singh was the former vice-president of the Akademi and contested for the president post this election.

Dr Pal Kaur and Dr Gulzar Pandher have been elected as senior vice-president and general secretary, respectively.

Arvinder Kaur Kakra, Trailochan Lochi, Gurcharan Kaur Kochar, Jaspal Mannkhera, Harvinder Sirsa have been elected for the post of vice-president.

The Punjabi Sahit Akademi has nearly 1,500 voters and nearly 825 turned up to cast their votes at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana.

