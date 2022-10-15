Ludhiana: Draw of lots for grant of temporary licences to sell firecrackers postponed as 2 groups get into spat

The draw of lots to grant temporary licences to sell firecrackers in the city was postponed by a day after two groups of vendors got into a spat over allegations of submission of forged/fake applications.

The draw of lots was to be conducted by the police department on Friday and over 1,170 applications had been received fort 37 temporary licences.

While members of the Ludhiana Fireworks Association staged a protest against the alleged delay in the allotment of licences and claimed that a large number of applications were submitted with the police department with fake experience certificates and other documents, the rival group said it is a ploy to keep other sellers out of the market.

Members of the association also submitted a letter with police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma demanding that applications submitted with fake experience certificates should be cancelled.

Chairman of the association Ashok Thapar said, “A number of people who enjoy support from the ruling party leaders are trying to take over the fireworks trade. Allowing inexperienced vendors to install fireworks stalls will increase chances of mishap.”

Yogesh Aggarwal from the other group said he has been involved in this business for over 25 years and they have fulfilled all the required formalities.

Refuting the allegations levelled by the association against the police department, joint commissioner of police (JCP), Soumya Mishra said that the process is being carried out with transparency and a proper committee has been formed for scrutiny of applications. “Those who have properly filed the application and have taken all precautions will be allowed to take part in the draw of lots,” said Mishra.