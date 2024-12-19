Ludhiana: Driver charred to death as truck overturns, catches fire

A truck driver was charred to death after the vehicle hit the railing of a bridge, overturned and caught fire in Transport Nagar on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway, officials said. The gutted truck after the accident near Transport Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Police said the victim was burned beyond recognition and they are working to ascertain his identity.

They added that there were two occupants in the truck carrying plastic granules and travelling from Delhi to Amritsar. Police said the other occupant escaped from the spot after the accident and they are making efforts to trace him.

The traffic on the stretch was disrupted for over an hour.

Even as the authorities continue efforts to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, it is suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the crash.

Officials said the vehicle skidded for about 20 to 25 feet before overturning and the diesel tank struck the road, causing an explosion that led to fire.

Eyewitnesses said the fire engulfed the vehicle rapidly. They added that a much larger tragedy was averted as the vehicle did not cross over the railing, which would have led to it falling on other vehicles using the road below, likely taking the toll up.

After the emergency services were alerted, two to three fire tenders arrived at the scene. Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said, “We received a call at 9.50 am. Although the fire was controlled within minutes, retrieving the body took a lot of time due to its condition.”

This is the second vehicle fire in the last two days in the city. On Wednesday, a tempo caught fire near Gill Chowk.

Residents pointed out that the department concerned should conduct special checks of trucks carrying inflammable materials and ensure that they have safety kits and employed security measures.