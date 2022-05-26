Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Drug addict thrashes, attempts to rape 62-year-old mother, held
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Drug addict thrashes, attempts to rape 62-year-old mother, held

A drug addict was arrested for thrashing and attempting to rape his 62-year-old mother on Wednesday
A case under Sections 376 (rape), 511 (offence punishable with imprisonment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division 6 police station. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on May 26, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A drug addict was arrested for thrashing and attempting to rape his 62-year-old mother on Wednesday.

The complainant said, “On May 23, my son came home around noon and started abusing me. I could tell that he had consumed some narcotic substance and was not in his senses. He tied me up and thrashed me. He also attempted to sexually assault me. My neighbours heard my screams and rescued me.”

“My son is addicted to drugs and pretends to be mentally unstable. He hurls abuses and makes obscene gestures whenever he sees a woman,” she told the cops.

Assistant sub-inspector Onkar Singh, who is the investigating officer, said the complainant had been brutally thrashed.”She has suffered internal injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.”

The accused’s father had died around a year ago, while his wife had left him after two months of marriage.

A case under Sections 376 (rape), 511 (offence punishable with imprisonment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division 6 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP