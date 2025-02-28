Ludhiana: Drug addicts to receive skill development training, says DC

Ludhiana’s top officials on Thursday pledged a comprehensive strategy aimed at eliminating drug menace from the society. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, and SSP Ludhiana rural Ankur Gupta outlined a multi-pronged approach involving stricter law enforcement, rehabilitation programmes, skill development initiatives, and an extensive awareness campaign. DC Jitendra Jorwal and police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal addressing a meeting in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

To further expand outreach, Asha and Anganwadi workers will be tasked with identifying affected families and guiding them toward treatment facilities.

During a district-level NCORD (narcotics coordination) committee meeting, officials emphasised the need to curb both the supply and demand for drugs. While Punjab Police has been conducting crackdowns on drug suppliers, this initiative aims to address the demand by rehabilitating addicts and mobilising community support.

Authorities plan to strengthen health institutions to provide proper treatment and counselling to addicts, ensuring that they receive medical assistance and psychological support. Additionally, those who recover from addiction will be encouraged to share their experiences to motivate others struggling with substance abuse. Officials believe that creating employment opportunities and promoting skill development programmes will help reformed addicts reintegrate into the society and prevent relapses.

A mass awareness campaign will be launched in collaboration with the civil society, industry leaders, NGOs, and educational institutions. The initiative seeks to involve the wider community, aiming to build resistance against drug abuse. However, questions remain about whether such efforts will be sufficient without stronger enforcement against major drug cartels operating in the region.

Meanwhile, rural sports infrastructure will be upgraded to engage youth in constructive activities, keeping them away from drug addiction.

The officials highlighted the impact of de-addiction and OOAT (Opioid Agonist Therapy) centres in rehabilitating addicts. However, critics argue that many of these centres suffer due to a lack of funding and medical supervision, limiting their effectiveness.